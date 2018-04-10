Las Vegas Convention Center design unveiled

The design for the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center was unveiled Tuesday.

The renderings displayed a modern and innovative design, according to the Las Vegas Convention Visitors Authority chief executive officer.

Phase two of the convention center will cost an estimated $860 million and will add up to 1.4 million square feet to the current facility, including at least 600,000 square feet of new leasable exhibit space. This part of the expansion is slated to be complete in 2021 to welcome the Consumer Electronics Show.

Phase three will be the complete renovation of the existing 3.2 million-square-foot-facility. It is expected to be completed by 2023.

