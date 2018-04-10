Man who took plea deal for one-punch death in Las Vegas sentenced

A man who pleaded guilty in connection with the one-punch death of a California father of five outside of a downtown Las Vegas lounge.

A judge sentenced James Beach to 36 months to 120 months behind bars Tuesday.

Beach took a plea deal for a voluntary manslaughter charge in February for the death of Luis Campos.

Campos was punched early April 30 by Beach as he was standing in line to get into the Vanguard Lounge. He was pronounced dead days later at a local hospital.

Beach ran from the scene but was later taken into custody after being identified through anonymous tips.

