Ben & Jerry's locations in Henderson offer free ice cream Tuesday

Ben & Jerry's locations in Henderson are giving away free ice cream on April 10, 2018. (Source: Ben & Jerry's)

Two Ben & Jerry's locations in Henderson are offering free ice cream to benefit the CASA Foundation.

The shops at the District at Green Valley Ranch and inside Sunset Station Hotel and Casino will be giving away free ice cream from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A small cone or cup is free but donations are being accepted for the CASA Foundation, which supports foster care in Las Vegas.

In addition, the location at the District at Green Valley Ranch will have balloon artists and face painters. Some Las Vegas entertainers, including The Chippendales, Ricardo Laguna, Frankie Scinta and Lefty and more will be at locations to help serve ice cream.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.