Two arrested after robbery spree on Las Vegas Strip ends in parking garage

Police identified two suspects who went on a robbery spree on the Las Vegas Strip that led officers to three parking garages before they were arrested.

Police Lt. David Gordon says the men, identified as 23-year-old Johnny Terrell and 24-year-old Marquan Jackson, were arrested around midnight Monday after robbing five people and ramming an empty patrol car.

Gordon says suspects first robbed and battered a woman, her daughter and granddaughter around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the parking garage of the Treasure Island casino-resort.

Gordon says the men then robbed a couple around 11:30 p.m. in the Fashion Show Mall's parking garage.

He says an officer then spotted two men matching the description of the robbers and their van in the SLS casino-hotel's parking garage. They rammed the patrol car and were arrested as they ran out of the garage.

