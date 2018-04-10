Robbery spree on Las Vegas Strip ends in parking garage

Police say two suspects who went on a robbery spree on the Las Vegas Strip led officers to three parking garages before they were arrested.

Police Lt. David Gordon says the men were arrested around midnight Monday after robbing five people and ramming an empty patrol car.

Gordon says suspects first robbed and battered a woman, her daughter and granddaughter around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the parking garage of the Treasure Island casino-resort.

Gordon says the men then robbed a couple around 11:30 p.m. in the Fashion Show Mall's parking garage.

He says an officer then spotted two men matching the description of the robbers and their van in the SLS casino-hotel's parking garage. They rammed the patrol car and were arrested as they ran out of the garage.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.