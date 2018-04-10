Gwen Stefani announces Las Vegas residency

Gwen Stefani is the latest artist heading to the Las Vegas Strip for a residency.

The multi-platinum recording artists announced her show, "Gwen Stefani - Just a Girl" Tuesday. Fans can see her perform at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood resort and casino starting June 27.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the general public. American Express card members can purchase tickets from Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. A pre-sale for Total Rewards members will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. the same day. There will also be a limited number of "Lane One VIP Premium Packages," which include seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. available for purchase.

Stefani and promoters, Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, said $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the non-profit, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

Stefani will have 25 performances as part of the residency. The performances include the following dates:

June 2018: 27, 29, 30

July 2018: 3, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

Dec. 2018: 27, 29, 30, 31

Feb. 2019: 27

March 2019: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

General ticket prices start at $59 plus fees and tax. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Planet Hollywood box office.

