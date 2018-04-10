Family mourns cousins killed by stray tire on U.S. 95

A 15-year-old boy and his 24-year-old cousin died after a stray tire crashed into them on the U.S. 95 Saturday. (Abby Theodros / FOX5)

A valley family was at a loss for words following a crash on U.S. 95 this past weekend.

“My only two kids were taken away,” Carmenza Castillo said. “Who is going to be responsible for that?”

Castillo was talking about her 15-year-old son Julian Castillo and 24-year-old niece Daniella Suarez. The pair died in a crash after a stray tire on the highway crashed into their front windshield.

“Our life is literally upside down,” Castillo said. “My niece and her boyfriend invited Julian to make him a part of the group. The plan was to go to Lake Mead then go to have pizza and ice cream.”

Suarez’s boyfriend was driving the trio in his Honda CRV back from the lake on the 95 near Charleston when a Chevy Tahoe’s rear tire on the other side of the highway fell off and hit their front windshield, according to police.

Suarez and Castillo died at the hospital. Suarez’s boyfriend was released from the hospital the night of the crash, according to Castillo’s mom.

Castillo's mom remembered her son's bright smile and the impact he had on others.

"He was loved by so many," Castillo said. "He was the boy at school keeping the spirits up."

Castillo described Suarez as a sweet girl with drive.

"She was a lovely girl. She was getting her degree in special education."

Friends and family mourn the loss of cousins Julian Castillo and Daniella Suarez. The pair was killed in a freak accident this weekend when a stray tire smashed through their Honda CRV. #RIP pic.twitter.com/L6bHwAO9iS — Abby (@abbytheodros) April 10, 2018

