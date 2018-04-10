Suspect at large after fatal shooting at Motel 6 near Las Vegas Strip

Metro Police said a man was shot several times at the Motel 6 on the 5000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo: FastCam)

Metro Police said a man died after being shot several times at the Motel 6 on the 5000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near the Las Vegas Strip.

Police were called to the scene at 9:00 p.m. Monday. Police said the victim was seen talking with another man in the parking lot of the motel and a few moments later, gun shots were reported. The victim was found with multiple gun shot wounds inside of a motel room.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The suspect fled the area and was described as a black male between 35 and 45 years old. He has long dreadlocks and was wearing a white shirt and dark pants, police said.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

