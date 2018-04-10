Man killed in shooting at Motel 6 near Las Vegas Strip

Metro Police said a man was shot several times at the Motel 6 on the 5000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo: FastCam)

Metro Police said a man died after being shot several times at the Motel 6 on the 5000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near the Las Vegas Strip.

Police were called to the scene at 9:00 p.m. Monday. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Police said no suspects were in custody and gave no descriptions.

