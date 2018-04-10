Man killed in shooting at Motel 6 near Las Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man killed in shooting at Motel 6 near Las Vegas Strip

Posted: Updated:
Police block off the scene of a shooting investigation in Las Vegas. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Police block off the scene of a shooting investigation in Las Vegas. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
Metro Police said a man was shot several times at the Motel 6 on the 5000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo: FastCam) Metro Police said a man was shot several times at the Motel 6 on the 5000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo: FastCam)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro Police said a man died after being shot several times at the Motel 6 on the 5000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near the Las Vegas Strip.

Police were called to the scene at 9:00 p.m. Monday. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Police said no suspects were in custody and gave no descriptions.

 Stay with FOX5 for updates.

