Las Vegas man sentenced to 24 years in prison in child porn case

A 45-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced to 293 months, or more than 24 years, in prison in a child pornography case involving more than 30,000 images and videos.

James Scott Alva was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Jones on Monday following a four-day trial in January. The jury found Alva guilty of receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and advertising of child pornography.

Las Vegas Man Sentenced to 24+ Yrs in Prison for Receipt, Possession & Advertising of 30K+ Child Pornography Images, Videos @FBILasVegas @LVMPD #ProjectSafeChildhood https://t.co/lo4UZ0zJld — US Attorney Nevada (@USAO_NV) April 9, 2018

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney's office said Alva was identified by Las Vegas Metropolitan police, of which detectives found a "browse list" advertising 92 child pornography files available for sharing over a peer-to-peer network. Detectives eventually discovered 28,403 images and 2,851 videos of child pornography on Alva's computer.

Of the images and videos, officials said 167 depicted bondage, 20 depicted bestiality and 1,136 depicted infants.

Alva told a detective he obtained child pornography over the course of 10 years. According to the release, Alva also identified a laptop found in his room as containing more child pornography and that some would depict "very young" children.

