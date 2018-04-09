Golden Knights fans get pumped for playoffs - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Golden Knights fans get pumped for playoffs

Written by Kathleen Jacob
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

As the Vegas Golden Knights got ready for their first playoff game this week, many in Las Vegas couldn’t be more excited. Fans packed City National Arena for the team's practice Monday. The stands were filled with excitement and disbelief at the position the Golden Knights have put themselves in.

"It’s unbelievable, it’s a miracle," Vegas fan David Sanderson said.

"Unbelievable, I can’t believe what they’ve been able to accomplish in their very first season. It's unexplainable, Wow,” Canadian fan Peter Stewart said.

“Unbelievable. I mean these guys came together at the beginning of the season and no one really knew what was going to happen," Vegas fan Leigh Tate said.

With the Pacific Division title and a playoff spot, the Vegas Golden Knights have had fans in awe.

“It’s still kind of hard to believe we're here! We've made it! I mean this is amazing!" Sanderson said.

"I think we're gonna sweep the L.A. Kings in the first round and then we're gonna move on. I say we're gonna go all the way!" Vegas fan Jenifer Smith said.

"Let’s have that big parade on Las Vegas Boulevard," Tate said.

They’re wishing the team the best of luck as they head into the playoffs.

"We can do this. This team can do this," Smith said.

"Golden Knights, I beat cancer, I think you can beat the Kings," eleven-year-old cancer survivor EliJah O’Gane said.

"They really shined a light on a dark time for all of us and it’s been an amazing run and we're gonna keep it going," Tate said.

