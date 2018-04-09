Man suffers from possible 'medical episode,' dies in crash hitti - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man suffers from possible 'medical episode,' dies in crash hitting NHP trooper

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
and Joe Nelson
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police were on scene of a fatal crash Monday afternoon in the northwest valley. Metro police said a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper sergeant was stopped at a red light heading west on Cheyenne Avenue at Durango Drive.

NHP said a maroon SUV heading east hit the front left side of the patrol vehicle, then also hit a medical van. 

That SUV driver may have suffered from a "medical episode" prior to the crash, NHP said. The 33 or 34-years-old driver was taken to Mountain View Hospital and died, NHP said.

The NHP trooper suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, NHP said.

