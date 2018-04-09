Las Vegas man sentenced in 2016 crime spree that left woman dead

Tracy Donahue is shown in an undated image. (Source: Go Fund Me)

A man was sentenced on Monday in a crime spree that resulted in the death of a woman in October 2016.

Kenneth McDonald was sentenced by Judge Doug Herndon to 32 years to life in the shooting. McDonald pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder and discharging a gun into a vehicle.

McDonald's defense attorney said he was high on the drug PCP at the time of the time, according to court information officer Mary Ann Price.

On the morning of Oct. 15, 2016, police said McDonald fired a gun multiple times into a vehicle on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue, killing Tracy Donahue and injuring a man. After the shooting, McDonald fled to a CVS Pharmacy on Las Vegas Boulevard where officers said he tried to sexually assault a woman.

McDonald was then arrested with help of a Metro K-9.

