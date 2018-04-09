Teen in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas Valley

A boy was hit by a vehicle near Nellis Boulevard and Craig Road. (Photo: FastCam)

Las Vegas Metro police were on scene of a crash in the northeast valley on Monday afternoon.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle about 2:45 p.m. on the 4800 block of Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard.

Metro said the teen was running south outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a 2008 Nissan Altima. The 36-year-old driver remained on scene and Officer Jay Rivera said impairment did not appear to be a factor.

The teen was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Craig Road was closed in both directions from Nellis Boulevard to Puebla.

Neighbors said the crash wasn't shocking, because close calls on Craig Road have become common. The nearest traffic lights are at Craig and Nellis and Craig and Lamb, a mile a part from each other.

"The cars, they just fly through the zone," Keishawna Simmons said. "If there's not lights right there, indicating for the cars to stop, it's a lost cause. More and more of this is going to continue to happen."

Stay with FOX5 or updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.