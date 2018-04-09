Boy in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas Valley

A boy was hit by a vehicle near Nellis Boulevard and Craig Road. (Photo: FastCam)

Las Vegas Metro police were on scene of a crash in the northeast valley on Monday afternoon.

Police said a male juvenile about 12 or 13 years old was struck by a vehicle about 2:45 p.m. on the 4800 block of Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard.

Officer Jay Rivera said the boy was walking outside of a crosswalk when he was struck. The driver remained on scene and Rivera said impairment did not appear to be a factor.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Craig Road was closed in both directions from Nellis Boulevard to Puebla. Avoid the area.

