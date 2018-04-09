Vegas Golden Knights encourage schools to take part in #KnightUp - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas Golden Knights encourage schools to take part in #KnightUp campaign

Golden Knights celebrate on the ice during inaugural season. (Craig Morgan/NHL) Golden Knights celebrate on the ice during inaugural season. (Craig Morgan/NHL)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Vegas Golden Knights want local schools to show their support for the team during the playoffs. 

As part of the #KnightUp campaign, the team is encouraging all Clark County schools to sport Golden Knights jerseys and team gear. Classrooms are encouraged to show their support in a creative way with chants, posters, gears, and cheers. A winner will be selected each round that the Golden Knights are playing. 

Official entries can be submitted online. Schools can also show their support by using #KnightUp on social media. Submissions for round one must be in by 10 a.m. on April 12. The winning school will be notified by 2 p.m. on April 12. 

The grand prize winner will receive a pep rally with Chance and the Golden Aces. 

