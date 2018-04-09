Golden Knights fans invited to participate in 'Beard-A-Thon' during playoffs

Ready, set, grow! The Vegas Golden Knights want fans to participate in the "Beard-A-Thon" fundraiser during the team's playoff run.
Fans can "grow one for the team" by pledging their playoff beard online or pledging their favorite beard grower. Click here to make a pledge and follow the prompts to sign-up. Once enrolled, you can ask friends, family, and colleagues to donate to the cause.
Players Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Deryk Engelland, James Neal, Shea Theodore, and Alex Tuch will also be participating as ambassadors.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three participants who raise the most funds. The top three will earn:
All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Fans are encouraged to grow their beard and support the cause for as long as the Vegas Golden Knights are in the playoffs.
