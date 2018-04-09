Report: CCSD teacher admitted to taking prescription medication before DUI arrest

A Clark County School district teacher admitted to taking medication for pain management before she was arrested for driving under the influence, according to an arrest report.

The arrest report for April Shepard, 46, said she hit two parked cars outside of Tom Williams Elementary School in North Las Vegas on April 3. After the crash. she almost fell after attempting to get out of her vehicle and had to be held up by two parents in the area.

Shepard told police that she took Tramadol, which was prescribed by a doctor for pain management, the day before but wasn't sure if she also took it that day, the report stated.

She failed sobriety tests at the scene and was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the report stated.

Shepard had been employed with the school district since 1996, according to Clark County School District police. She was to be assigned to home after being released from custody, police said.

