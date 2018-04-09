Neon Museum offers 'mini graduation' photo shoots

A girl poses in front of a sign at the Neon Museum. (Source: Neon Museum)

The Neon Museum is offering a unique backdrop for graduation pictures.

The museum is offering a 15-minute mini-shoot with a professional photographer on April 21 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Guests who book the shoot may include up to 10 people in the shoot and receive up to five select digital images by email. Additional photos and cards will be available for purchase through the photographer.

For reservations and to inquire about pricing, send an email to photoshoots@neonmuseum.org and mention "mini graduation shoot."

