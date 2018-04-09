Knife-wielding robber wanted by Las Vegas police

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a business in February.

Police said on Feb. 17 at 11:30 a.m. the suspect entered a store in the 3400 block of East Charleston, near Pecos Road, approached the only employee in the store and demanded money from the drawer. The suspect threatened the employee with a large chef knife. The employee complied with the suspect and he left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or white man, standing 5'3" and weighing about 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black long sleeve shirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.