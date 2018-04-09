Knife-wielding robber wanted by Las Vegas police - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Knife-wielding robber wanted by Las Vegas police

Las Vegas police released a surveillance image of a suspected robber. (Source: LVMPD) Las Vegas police released a surveillance image of a suspected robber. (Source: LVMPD)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a business in February. 

Police said on Feb. 17 at 11:30 a.m. the suspect entered a store in the 3400 block of East Charleston, near Pecos Road, approached the only employee in the store and demanded money from the drawer. The suspect threatened the employee with a large chef knife. The employee complied with the suspect and he left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. 

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or white man, standing 5'3" and weighing about 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black long sleeve shirt, and jeans. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

