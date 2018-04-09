Pedestrian critically injured in crash near Sahara and Maryland - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian critically injured in crash near Sahara and Maryland

Posted: Updated:
An officer collects shoes from the roadway after a crash involving a pedestrian on April 9, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) An officer collects shoes from the roadway after a crash involving a pedestrian on April 9, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash on April 9, 2018. (Source: LVACS) A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash on April 9, 2018. (Source: LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

Officers responded to the incident at 5:28 a.m. in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Maryland Parkway. 

Police said a man was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Sahara. 

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. 

Traffic restrictions are in place, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

