Pedestrian critically injured in crash near Sahara and Maryland

A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash on April 9, 2018. (Source: LVACS)

An officer collects shoes from the roadway after a crash involving a pedestrian on April 9, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 5:28 a.m. in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Maryland Parkway.

Police said a man was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Sahara.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Traffic restrictions are in place, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

