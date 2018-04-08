79-year-old cancer survivor to run Boston Marathon in honor of 1 October victims

In a few days, nearly two dozen runners from the Las Vegas Valley will travel across the country to run in the Boston Marathon.

The group is running to honor 1 October victims.

The oldest in the group is 79 years old and a three-time cancer survivor. You can call him “Irish Bob.”

“I’ve done seven full marathons, 32 half marathons,” Bob Ashby said.

Ashby began running at age 71, after his first round of chemo.

“You can be an old 79 or a young 79,” he said.

Ashby is choosing the latter. Next week, he’ll join a group of runners, heading to the Boston marathon to represent Las Vegas and honor the victims of the1 October shooting.

Ashby said even if you weren’t at the concert that night, 1 October changed everyone’s life.

“My gosh, if it could happen in Las Vegas, which is the fun city, what in the world could happen next?” he said.

Even though he doesn’t have a direct tie to the tragedy, he understands how survivors of 1 October may feel.

“It’s the same with cancer: on one hand, you’re just euphoric that you survived and you’re happy that you get another day,” he said. “On the other hand, you think of those people who didn’t survive.”

This will be Ashby’s first time running in the iconic race. He’s proud to run for two causes close to his heart: cancer research and 1 October.

“It didn’t just bring Las Vegas together, it brought the country to us,” he said.

Ashby and his team of supporters leave for Boston on Thursday. He is also doing this to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The Boston Marathon is on April 16.

