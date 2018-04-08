Police: Dispute led to shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Dispute led to shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex

A dispute between neighbors led to a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

The incident occurred at 9:09 a.m. at 965 Cottage Grove Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. 

The victim was shot once in the back and was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment. 

The suspect was taken into custody, police said. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

