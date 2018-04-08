Metro: Man said 'shoot me' twice before he was shot to death by police

Las Vegas Metro police shot and killed a 22-year-old man early Friday morning after he reached for a weapon and defied commands repeatedly, police said.

Officers Francisco Rivera, 28, and Padilla Mills, 23, were involved in the shooting in the 200 block of Madge Lane, near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Monday said officers were on their way to another call when they spotted Junior David Lopez driving recklessly with two women in a blue Chrysler 300.

"Hey, what are you doing? Stay in the car man," one of the officers yelled. "Stay in the ****ing car! Don't move! Do not ****ing move!"

When officers stopped the vehicle, Lopez got out of the vehicle with a Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380 firearm in his hand then tossed it on the ground, police said.

Zimmerman said Lopez defied officers' commands to put his hands up and step away from the weapon. Instead Lopez grabbed the firearm and raised it, he said.

"Hey, get away from the gun!" officers yelled. "Do not move! Don't reach for the gun, man. Do not reach the gun."

Officers believe the body camera footage shows Lopez twice saying the words "shoot me."

"I don't know what was going through his head, but he was given ample opportunity to be taken into custody and he wasn't," Zimmerman said.

Officers Rivera and Mills both fired their weapons. Lopez fell to the ground and rolled over. Police say he reached for the guns once more. Officer Mills fired one more round, striking Lopez.

"We're going to need medical for the subject," one of the officers said, over his radio. "He's reaching. Don't reach for it! ... His 4-13 is about one foot from his left hand. Don't!"

Lopez was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died at 5:15 a.m.

The two women in the car were not injured. One was Lopez' girlfriend and the owner of the vehicle. The other was a friend.

FOX5 interviewed both women on Monday night.

"I remember when we got pulled over they told us to get the **** out of the car, for him to get the **** out of the car. Why don't I hear that in the video?" said Lopez's girlfriend, Amber. "He was the best thing in my life... He said, 'Don't shoot me. Don't shoot me. Don't shoot me.' You can't hear the don't, but you can hear him. 'Don't shoot me. Don't shoot me.'"

Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said 22-year-old Junior Lopez told officers to shoot him, twice.



"I don't know what was going through his head but he was given ample opportunity to be taken into custody and he wasn't."



"Everything they said is not true," said Jorge Luis Martinez, Lopez's father. "The video is not complete. "

Lopez had one prior charge for false statement to a police officer in North Las Vegas in 2016

Both officers have been employed with Metro since May 2016. They are both assigned to the Community Policing Division Northeast Area Command. They were both placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

