Metro: Man said 'shoot me' twice before he was fatally shot by police

Las Vegas Metro police shot and killed a 22-year-old man early Friday morning after he reached for a weapon and defied commands repeatedly, police said.

Officers Francisco Rivera, 28, and Padilla Mills, 23, were involved in the shooting in the 200 block of Madge Lane, near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Monday said officers were on their way to another call when they spotted Junior David Lopez driving recklessly with two women in a blue Chrysler 300.

When officers stopped the vehicle, Lopez got out of the vehicle with a Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380 firearm in his hand then tossed it on the ground, police said. He was asked to get back into the car.

Defying officer's commands to put his hands up and step away from the weapon, Lopez grabbed the firearm and raised it towards officers. Lopez can be heard saying, "shoot me" twice on body-cam footage released Monday.

Officers Rivera and Mills shot the man, police said. He fell to the ground and rolled over, police said in a press conference on Monday, then rolled over and reached toward the gun once more. Mills fired one more round, striking Lopez.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died at 5:15 a.m.

The two women in the car were not injured. One was Lopez' girlfriend and the owner of the vehicle, police said, but the other woman refused to cooperate.

Lopez had one prior charge for false statement or obstruction in North Las Vegas in 2016

Both officers have been employed with Metro since May 2016. They are both assigned to the Community Policing Division Northeast Area Command. They were both placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

