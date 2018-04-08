Las Vegas Metro police officers involved in shooting identified

LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >
North Las Vegas police arrested a man following an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas Friday evening.More >
North Las Vegas police arrested a man following an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas Friday evening.More >
The ex-fiance of a prominent GOP campaign advisor is accusing him of making her into his sex slave and abusing her. 35-year-old Benjamin Sparks worked on Cresent Hardy’s campaign and Mitt Romney’s Presidential campaign.More >
The ex-fiance of a prominent GOP campaign advisor is accusing him of making her into his sex slave and abusing her. 35-year-old Benjamin Sparks worked on Cresent Hardy’s campaign and Mitt Romney’s Presidential campaign.More >
A portion of the Las Vegas Strip was blocked off Friday afternoon due to a suspicious vehicle and package, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A portion of the Las Vegas Strip was blocked off Friday afternoon due to a suspicious vehicle and package, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
Detectives were on scene of a homicide in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.More >
Detectives were on scene of a homicide in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.More >
According to police, a clerk noticed the boy was with other juveniles and they all “did not appear to be with an adult and all appeared to be 10-11 years old.”More >
According to police, a clerk noticed the boy was with other juveniles and they all “did not appear to be with an adult and all appeared to be 10-11 years old.”More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally "butt-dialed" his boss.More >
A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally "butt-dialed" his boss.More >
A baby in South Carolina has died after being left for hours in a hot car.More >
A baby in South Carolina has died after being left for hours in a hot car.More >
A mother detained by immigration agents during an interview in Las Vegas last week has been released.More >
A mother detained by immigration agents during an interview in Las Vegas last week has been released.More >