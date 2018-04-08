Las Vegas Metro police officers involved in shooting identified

Las Vegas Metro police identified two officers involved in a shooting Friday.

Officers Francisco Rivera, 28, and Padilla Mills, 23, were involved in the shooting in the 200 block of Madge Lane, near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

[RELATED: Police: Man killed in northeast Valley officer-involved shooting]

Police said officers spotted a man driving recklessly with two females in the vehicle. When officers stopped the vehicle, the man got out of the vehicle with a firearm in his hand then tossed it on the ground, police said. Defying officer's commands to put his hands up and step away from the weapon, the man grabbed the firearm and raised it towards officers.

Officers Rivera and Mills shot the man, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.

The two females in the car were not injured.

Both officers have been employed with Metro since May 2016. They are both assigned to the Community Policing Division Northeast Area Command. They were both placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.