Victim identified as NHP investigates deadly hit-and-run in sout - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Victim identified as NHP investigates deadly hit-and-run in southwest Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
NHP blocked off a portion of Blue Diamond Road to investigate a deadly crash. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5) NHP blocked off a portion of Blue Diamond Road to investigate a deadly crash. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)
NHP is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on April 8, 2018. (Source: LVACS) NHP is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on April 8, 2018. (Source: LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Nevada Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday morning. 

Troopers said 44-year-old Robert Fernandez was struck on eastbound Blue Diamond Road just west of Buffalo Drive after 5 a.m. 

Citing the preliminary investigation, a blue Honda Civic followed by a light-colored, small frame, early 2000s pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Blue Diamond approaching Buffalo at the same time a man crossed the road in front of the Honda. The Honda struck the pedestrian and came to a stop on the right shoulder, the driver then saw the pick-up truck hit the pedestrian who was lying on the roadway. The pick-up truck left the scene without stopping.  

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, NHP said. Investigators said the pedestrian was impaired and crossed the road outside of a marked crosswalk.  

Traffic restrictions were in place during the investigation. Motorists were asked to avoid the area. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.