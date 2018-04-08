Victim identified as NHP investigates deadly hit-and-run in southwest Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday morning.

Troopers said 44-year-old Robert Fernandez was struck on eastbound Blue Diamond Road just west of Buffalo Drive after 5 a.m.

Citing the preliminary investigation, a blue Honda Civic followed by a light-colored, small frame, early 2000s pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Blue Diamond approaching Buffalo at the same time a man crossed the road in front of the Honda. The Honda struck the pedestrian and came to a stop on the right shoulder, the driver then saw the pick-up truck hit the pedestrian who was lying on the roadway. The pick-up truck left the scene without stopping.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, NHP said. Investigators said the pedestrian was impaired and crossed the road outside of a marked crosswalk.

Traffic restrictions were in place during the investigation. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.