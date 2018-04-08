NHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in southwest Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in southwest Las Vegas

NHP blocked off a portion of Blue Diamond Road to investigate a deadly crash. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5) NHP blocked off a portion of Blue Diamond Road to investigate a deadly crash. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)
NHP is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on April 8, 2018. (Source: LVACS) NHP is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on April 8, 2018. (Source: LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Nevada Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday morning. 

Troopers said a man was struck on eastbound Blue Diamond Road just west of Buffalo Drive after 5 a.m. 

According to Trooper Travis Smaka, of NHP, the man attempted to cross the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a Honda Civic then a pickup truck. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene, Smaka said. The vehicle was described as a small, early 2000's, light-colored pickup truck. 

Smaka added, the driver of the Honda remained at the scene. 

Traffic restrictions were in place during the investigation. Motorists were asked to avoid the area. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

