Las Vegas police searching for 3 men suspected in multiple robberies

Police are looking for the men pictured in this surveillance video. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for three men suspected of robbing multiple Valley businesses.

Police said the robberies occurred over the past week.

The suspects used a weapon to rob employees of money and undisclosed items before leaving the scene, police said. The suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Police described the first suspect as a white man, between 25- and 35-years-old, standing about 5'8" to 5'9" tall, weighing 170 to 180 pounds with at least some of the following tattoos: one on the right wrist and top of the hand, a tattoo that appears to be a skull on the back of the left calf, a large tattoo on the back and front of the right calf and shin, and a tattoo of "RHONDA" on his right forearm.

The second suspect was described by police as a white man in his early 40s, standing about 5'10" tall, weighing 300 pounds, with black hair and reading glasses. He was last seen wearing a light colored button-up shirt.

Police described the third suspect as a white man, between the ages of 20- and 30-years-old, weighing about 160 to 170 pounds, with dark hair, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

