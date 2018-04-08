Pedestrian killed in northwest Valley crash

A 78-year-old pedestrian was killed in a crash Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 9:31 p.m. at Lake Mead Boulevard and Scholar Lane, near Rampart Boulevard.

Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said the pedestrian was crossing Lake Mead west of Scholar when a Honda Accord on Lake Mead struck the pedestrian. The Honda stopped in a nearby parking lot and notified police of the collision.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the pedestrian was walking outside of a marked crosswalk.

An investigation is ongoing.

