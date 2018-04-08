Pedestrian killed in northwest Valley crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian killed in northwest Valley crash

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A 78-year-old pedestrian was killed in a crash Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

Officers responded to the incident at 9:31 p.m. at Lake Mead Boulevard and Scholar Lane, near Rampart Boulevard.

Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said the pedestrian was crossing Lake Mead west of Scholar when a Honda Accord on Lake Mead struck the pedestrian. The Honda stopped in a nearby parking lot and notified police of the collision. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Police said the pedestrian was walking outside of a marked crosswalk. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.