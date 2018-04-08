School safety, gun reform debate heats up at Las Vegas Town Hall For Our Lives

Communities across the country held Town Halls For Our Lives to continue conversations about gun reform and safety in schools.

This comes two weeks after March For Our Lives rallies gained national attention.

The organizer of the town hall meeting in Las Vegas was fifth grader Dylan Munoz, with the help of his mom.

He said he’s passionate about this topic because his mom is a teacher. About 70 people – students, parents and legislative candidates – joined Munoz in the conversation.

“Gun reform does matter and it should matter to everyone,” Munoz said.

He said he feels safe in school, but he understands not every child can say the same things.

“I think it’s really unfair,” he said. “You should feel safe at any school you go to.”

That’s why he and his mom put together this town hall.

“As a teacher, we worry that this conversation is going to fizzle out,” Jessica Jones said. “The kids are making it so that it doesn't.”

High school senior Zachary Marks said he was proud to walk out with his classmates last month.

“The fact that as an 18-year-old, I can purchase a rifle, but I can't gamble,” Marks said. “I can't walk through a casino.”

Marks and several other students shared their solutions for safer schools.

“I’m personally not here to take away anyone's guns and to make it so that people can't protect themselves,” he said. “I just want to make sure my friends and family are safe.”

While some teachers said they wouldn’t want to carry a weapon, others disagreed.

“Who’s going to train us? How are we going to be prepared?” Jones questioned. “There's just so much that can go wrong with that.”

“If that happened at my school, that would scare me,” Munoz said.

Sarah Gazala is a teacher running for Senate.

“Not all our teachers - that's ridiculous, sorry to say. But a few teachers [should] carry arms. Teachers who have carried arms before in service or law enforcement,” she said “It wouldn't hurt to have this kind of protection.”

Students at this town hall said they want to hear every opinion. And they won’t stop until they see change.

“Just because we're young, doesn't mean we can't be heard,” Marks said. “Doesn't mean our voices are going to stop.”

Organizers also invited Republican Senator Dean Heller and Democratic challenger Jacky Rosen, but they said they didn’t hear back from either.

