Pair killed in crash on 95 northbound near Charleston identified

The U.S. 95 northbound saw major delays Saturday night as emergency responders were on the scene of a fatal crash.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound about 7:39 p.m., Trooper Travis Smaka said, when a rear tire fell off the SUV and entered the northbound lanes. It then hit a gray Honda Crossover traveling north, when the tire went into the front windshield.

Three people were taken to University Medical Center, two of which later died at the hospital, Smaka said. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the pair as 24-year-old Daniella Suarez and 15-year-old Julian Castillo.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.