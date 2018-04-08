Pair killed in crash on 95 northbound near Charleston

The U.S. 95 northbound saw major delays Saturday night as emergency responders were on the scene of a fatal crash.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound about 7:39 p.m., Trooper Travis Smaka said, when a rear tire fell off the SUV and entered the northbound lanes. It then hit a gray Honda Crossover traveling north, when the tire went into the front windshield.

Three people were taken to University Medical Center. Smaka said a 24-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy later died from their injuries.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.