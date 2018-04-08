NHP: 2 dead after crash on 95 northbound near Charleston

The U.S. 95 northbound saw major delays Saturday night as emergency responders were on scene of a fatal crash.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound about 7:39 p.m., Trooper Travis Smaka said, when a rear tire separated from the vehicle. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes. It then hit a gray Honda Crossover travelling north, when the tire went into the front windshield.

Three people were taken to University Medical Center. Smaka said a 24-year-old woman and a male juvenile in the Honda died at the hospital

