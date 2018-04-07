Police: Man fatally shoots neighbor who stabbed him in downtown Las Vegas

Detectives were on scene of a homicide in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded about 4 p.m. to 2895 E. Charleston Boulevard, near Fremont Street, according to Lt. Bill Pates.

An officer on the scene said a Hispanic man in his 20s was working on a car when he was approached by a neighbor, described as a black man in his 40s. Other neighbors told police they had previously had disputes.

The two got into an altercation when the man who approached produced a knife and stabbed the other man in the head. The younger man ran to his apartment and the neighbor chased him, Homicide Lt. Spencer said. He grabbed a shotgun, police said, and turned and went after the neighbor.

As the neighbor was struggling with his keys to get into his apartment, Spencer said, they fought and the assailant shot the neighbor twice, once in the stomach and once in the arm. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died, police said.

The shooter was also taken to UMC but is expected to survive.

