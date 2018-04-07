Police: Man arrested after shooting neighbor in downtown Las Vegas

A man was arrested in connection with a homicide in downtown Las Vegas Saturday afternoon, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Police arrested 28-year-old Tony Quinonez for murder with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded about 4 p.m. to 2895 E. Charleston Boulevard, near Fremont Street, according to Lt. Bill Pates.

Police said Quinonez was working on a car in the parking lot of the apartment complex when he was approached by a neighbor, described as a black man in his 40s. After a short conversation, the neighbor attempted to stab Quinonez. He was able to get away and ran towards his apartment. However, his neighbor chased after him and there was a struggle on the staircase when the neighbor cut Quinonez in the head with the knife. Quinonez was able to break away and went to his apartment.

Quinonez grabbed two shotguns from his apartment and began to follow his neighbor. He reportedly fired two rounds from one of the shotguns that struck a wall and door. Quinonez and the neighbor struggled over the gun. The neighbor was shot during that time and fell to the ground. Quinonez then shot his neighbor two more times. Quinonez took his guns and went back to his apartment where he called 911.

Quinonez was taken to University Medical Center for treatment before he was booked at the Clark County Detention Center. His neighbor was also taken to University Medical Center where he later died, police said.

Neighbors told police the pair previously had disputes, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

