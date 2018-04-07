Officer-involved shooting near 215 and Aviary Way in North Las V - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officer-involved shooting near 215 and Aviary Way in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas Police said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Deer Springs and Aviary Ways Friday night. 

Police did not initially say whether anyone was injured or why an officer fired a weapon.

