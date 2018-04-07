North Las Vegas police identify officer involved in Friday shooting

North Las Vegas police arrested a man following an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched about 6 p.m. to the 4200 block of Galapagos Avenue, near Aviary Way and U.S. 95 regarding a disturbance involving Antonio Aquino, 34, police said in a release.

Initially, police cleared the call as no crime had been committed, police said. About an hour later, police were dispatched to the same home regarding gun shots. Officers had set up a perimeter before the officer-involved shooting happened.

Police said Aquino was seen arming himself with a firearm before an officer fired at least one round. Aquino was struck and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He did not surrender to officers and SWAT was called to assist, police said.

Aquino was taken into custody without incident about 3:30 a.m. and was taken to University Medical Center. He was booked in the Las Vegas City Detention Center after he was released on a charged of assault with a deadly weapon and one charge for discharging a weapon.

The officer involved was identified as Officer Brian Thomas, who had been with the department since November 2016.

This was the first officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas in 2018. The officer involved was identified as Officer Brian Thomas, who had been with the department since November 2016.

Anyone with information is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555.

