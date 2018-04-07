Man arrested after officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police arrested a man following an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched about 6 p.m. to the 4200 block of Galapagos Avenue, near Aviary Way and U.S. 95 regarding a disturbance involving Antonio Aquino, 34, police said in a release.

Initially, police cleared the call as no crime had been committed, police said. About an hour later, police were dispatched to the same home regarding gun shots. Officers had set up a perimeter before the officer-involved shooting happened.

Police said Aquino was seen arming himself with a firearm before an officer fired at least one round. Aquino was struck and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He did not surrender to officers and SWAT was called to assist, police said.

Aquino was taken into custody without incident about 3:30 a.m. and was taken to University Medical Center. He was booked in the Las Vegas City Detention Center after he was released on a charged of assault with a deadly weapon and one charge for discharging a weapon.

The 27-year-old officer was not identified, but had been with the department since November 2016, police said.

This was the first officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas in 2018.

Anyone with information is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555.

