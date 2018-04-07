Men suffer critical injuries in shed fire near Stratosphere

Two men suffered critical injuries in an early morning shed fire near Oakey and Las Vegas Boulevards, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were called at 3:46 a.m. Friday to the 1500 block of Fifth Place, near the Stratosphere Casino Hotel and Tower, LVFR said. The caller said there may have been an explosion.

Firefighters found a small shed "fully involved with fire." They found no injured people in the area, LVFR said. One firefighter suffered an ankle injury on the call.

Fire investigators were tole a man was taken to St. Rose de Lima hospital with "serious to critical" burns, and was transferred to University Medical Center's Burn Unit.

LVFR said the fire destroyed the shed, causing $5,000 in damage. Later Friday, investigators were told another burned man drove himself to Sunrise Hospital for help. He was also taken to the Burn Unit at UMC with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said they believe he was also at the shed during the fire.

The incident remained under investigation by LVFR and Metro Police.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.