Mother detained by ICE in Las Vegas released

A mother detained by immigration agents during an interview in Las Vegas last week has been released.

Cecilia Gomez was released from ICE custody at the Eloy Detention Center in Arizona Friday morning.

Gomez released a statement stating, "this past week has been some of the most difficult days of my life." Adding, she arrived at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services thinking her appointment meant she would finally become a permanent resident. However, she claimed immigration agents "brutally slammed" her on a table and placed her on a flight to Mexico.

Immigration officials denied the assault allegations calling them "patently false."

Gomez thanked her family and community support for her release.

She was released under supervision, which means she will have to attend occasional check-ins at the immigration office and comply with other terms while her case is pending, her lawyer said.

