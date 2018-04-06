Mother detained by ICE in Las Vegas released - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Mother detained by ICE in Las Vegas released

Posted: Updated:
Cecilia Gomez poses with family in an undated image. (Source: La Firma) Cecilia Gomez poses with family in an undated image. (Source: La Firma)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -

A mother detained by immigration agents during an interview in Las Vegas last week has been released. 

Cecilia Gomez was released from ICE custody at the Eloy Detention Center in Arizona Friday morning. 

Gomez released a statement stating, "this past week has been some of the most difficult days of my life." Adding, she arrived at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services thinking her appointment meant she would finally become a permanent resident. However, she claimed immigration agents "brutally slammed" her on a table and placed her on a flight to Mexico. 

Immigration officials denied the assault allegations calling them "patently false." 

Gomez thanked her family and community support for her release. 

She was released under supervision, which means she will have to attend occasional check-ins at the immigration office and comply with other terms while her case is pending, her lawyer said. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.