Ex-fiancee of GOP campaign manager says he made her his sex slave

The ex-fiancee of a prominent GOP campaign advisor accused him of making her into his sex slave and abusing her.

Benjamin Sparks, 35, worked on Cresent Hardy’s campaign and Mitt Romney’s Presidential campaign. Police responded to a domestic violence incident at his ex-fiancee’s home on March 29 where they found probable cause to arrest him for domestic battery.

FOX5 spoke with the victim but is keeping her anonymous because she is a victim of sexual and physical assault.

“Ben comes off as very charismatic, has a Texas accent, is very charming and basically, described an alternative lifestyle very different than anything I had ever experienced and said life is about exploration, I would never make you do anything you don't want to,” the victim said.

She said their romance moved fast, and when he approached her with a contract to be his sex slave, she was hesitant. She said Sparks was charming, though, and described the contract as a formality.

“’This contract is really symbolic and I don't want you to be scared of it,’ he said. I was very hesitant but he was very charming he's very manipulative. He knew exactly what to say,” the victim said.

She said everything seemed normal and he was respectful of her boundaries outlined in the contract until they got engaged.

“He would spend days at work doing nothing but texting me these pages and pages and pages of demands,” the victim said.

The demands were things the victim never agreed to in her contract and she said she started to realize he was going to make them happen whether she liked it or not.

“At a certain point, I realized that it wasn't a fantasy, that he fully intended to make these things happen,” the victim said.

She said things started to get more and more abusive.

“He actually, during sex, hit me so hard. It was like right in my eye socket area. I started seeing these very weird spots and then started seeing flashes of light,” the victim said.

On March 29, she said she tried to make Sparks leave her home.

“Tensions were building and tensions were building and I finally said you just have to get out you just can't be here I can't do this and he grabbed me by the neck and slammed me against the wall.”

He left the home and they later met in Boulder City to talk. The couple made up and returned to the victim’s house. Later that evening, the victim noticed Sparks acting aggressive again. She said she tried to leave and he blocked the doors.

“I didn’t call police because I knew it would affect his career, I knew it could have an impact on mine, so I figured at some point he's gonna fall asleep, at some point I'll be able to get out,” the victim said.

She said when she finally did try to sneak out, he got violent, called the police, told them she was suicidal, and then left the home. Police arrived at the home and took pictures of the victim’s injuries.

Later that night, the victim said Sparks called her and begged her not to talk to police and to drop the charges. She told him she wouldn’t lie to police.

Now, it’s her goal to make sure no one else is ever stuck in a situation like that with Sparks again.

“I would never wish what I went through on my worst enemy," she said.

A source close to Hardy said Sparks worked for a firm that Hardy used but that Sparks was never actually paid by the campaign.

