Ex-fiancee of GOP campaign manager says he made her his sex slave

A judge set Conor McGregor's bail at $50,000 Friday. He surrendered to police Thursday night after attacking a bus hauling UFC fighters in New York, according to TMZ. A warrant was previously issued for McGregor's arrest.More >
A baby in South Carolina has died after being left for hours in a hot car.More >
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >
A portion of the Las Vegas Strip was blocked off Friday afternoon due to a suspicious vehicle and package, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot killed when his F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed outside of Las Vegas Wednesday morning has been identified.More >
The family of a woman detained by immigration agents during an interview last week in Las Vegas says she was assaulted when she refused to sign documents without reading them.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a double shooting Friday morning.More >
A suburban Denver man who crashed his car while speeding to try to kill his toddler son has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.More >
Las Vegas Metro Police investigated an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Friday morning.More >
