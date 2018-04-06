CCSD announces 4 finalists for superintendent

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

The Clark County School District's Board of School Trustees announced four finalists for the open superintendent position.

The candidates are John E. Deasy, Ph.D. who is the CEO of the Reset Foundation, Donald T. Haddad, Ed.D., the superintendent of St. Vrain Valley Schools in Longmont, Colorado, Shonda Huery Hardman, Ed.D, the coach, consultant and urban specialist at FranklinCovey, and Jesus F. Jara, Ed.D, the deputy superintendent for Orange County Public Schools.

CCSD said the candidates were recruited and vetted by Ray and Associates, a firm hired by the Board of School Trustees. There were 77 applications submitted for the position. Three candidates will be interviewed on April 13, and the fourth on April 16. Community meetings were scheduled for Saturday, April 14 at 10 a.m. and Monday, April 16 at 11:30 a.m. in the board room.

The trustees said they plan to vote on the superintendent on April 19.

The trustees said they hope the candidate can begin his or her duties in June when the current superintendent Pat Skorkowsky plans to retire.

Board of School Trustees President Deanna L. Wright said, “We are encouraging the public to get involved in this process. The new superintendent will be the educational leader for 321,000 students, 358 schools and 40,000 employees, pushing to continue to increase student achievement, close achievement gaps, and engage with the community.”

