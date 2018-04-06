'Suspicious' package and vehicle on Las Vegas Strip deemed safe

The suspicious vehicle was towed from the scene on the Las Vegas Strip. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

A portion of the Las Vegas Strip was blocked off Friday afternoon due to a suspicious vehicle and package, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police said the vehicle and package were found in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Wynn Drive. After an investigation, police determined it was not a threat.

A law enforcement source told FOX5's Christine Maddela that the bomb squad cleared the package. The source added, the package was wrapped in duct tape, had a rope tied to it, and had an igniter on it. One person was taken into custody.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Cathedral Way to Spring Mountain Road, police said. Police urged people to avoid the area. It was reopened at about 3:45 p.m.

