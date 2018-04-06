ICE: Assault allegations from immigrant 'patently false'

A judge set Conor McGregor's bail at $50,000 Friday. He surrendered to police Thursday night after attacking a bus hauling UFC fighters in New York, according to TMZ. A warrant was previously issued for McGregor's arrest.More >
A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot killed when his F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed outside of Las Vegas Wednesday morning has been identified.More >
The family of a woman detained by immigration agents during an interview last week in Las Vegas says she was assaulted when she refused to sign documents without reading them.More >
A 21-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after police said she shot and killed her husband before attempting to kill herself.More >
The teens had been missing for about three months before police recovered their bodies inside a deep mine shaft about 75 miles south of Salt Lake City.More >
New information was divulged regarding a valley woman's lawsuit against a strip club for using her image in promotions.More >
A 39-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a murder in North Las Vegas Monday, according to police.More >
She said she was told she had violated the company's social media policy, and said the company in turn fired her.More >
A newly built multi-million dollar center in East Las Vegas will provide dozens of social services and programs for the community.More >
