Las Vegas police investigating double shooting

LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a double shooting Friday morning. 

Officers responded to the incident at an Emerald Suites in the 4700 block of Cameron Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. 

Arriving officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, police said. They were both taken to local hospitals in unknown condition. 

Police said the shooting occurred inside a unit at the Emerald Suites. It was not immediately clear if the suspects knew each other or if they fired at one another. 

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. 

