Man suspected of robbing west Las Vegas business wanted by police

Police released images of a man suspected of robbing a business. (Source: LVMPD) Police released images of a man suspected of robbing a business. (Source: LVMPD)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man suspected of robbing a business Thursday. 

Police said at about 4:25 p.m. the man entered a business in the 3000 block of South Hualapai Way, near Desert Inn Road. He approached an employee, presented a note and demanded money. The man then handed the employee a bag to place money into and the employee complied. The suspect then left the business with an undisclosed amount of money. 

The suspect was described by police as a white man, approximately 40- to 50-years-old, standing about 5'10" tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt and black pants.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

