Police: Man dies in northeast Valley officer-involved shooting

Las Vegas Metro Police investigated an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Friday morning.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Madge Lane near Charleston Boulevard in the northeast part of the Valley, according to police.

Officers spotted a man driving recklessly in the area, with two female occupants in the vehicle. When officers conducted a traffic stop, the man exited his vehicle with a firearm in his hand that he tossed to the ground, police said.

Despite officers' verbal commands to put his hands up and step away from the firearm, the man got down on his knees, grabbed the firearm and started to raise his hand towards the officers, Metro police said.

Two officers shot and injured the suspect. He was transported to a hospital where he died a short time later, police confirmed.

The two female passengers in the vehicle were not injured and were being questioned by investigators, police said.

Both officers who fired rounds were wearing body cameras. That video has not been released.

