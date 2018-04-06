Golden Knights host homeless youth for free skating

The Golden Knights hosted homeless youth for a free skate Thursday at the team's practice rink, City National Arena.

The NHL organization teamed up with Credit One Bank to raise $20,000 for the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. Of that, $10,000 was raised at a Vegas Golden Knights game on March 2, and the other half was matched by Credit One Bank.

"The Vegas Golden Knights and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation have a wonderful opportunity to make bold and sustainable impact here in the community. We want to make systemic change, and we want to impact as many lives as we can," Elizabeth Matthews, the Golden Knights' Foundation and Community Engagement Manager said.

All of the money raised will go toward providing food and shelter for homeless youth in the Las Vegas area.

"NPHY's programs stabilize homeless teens' lives, meeting their immediate needs and providing a safe, supportive environment and path to self-sufficiency. Through donations, events and the work of its staff, NPHY strives to create productive, healthy adults who contribute to society," the organization said in a release.

